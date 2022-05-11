Panasonic Q4 earnings more than double to 83.3 bln yen

A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp (6752.T) on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter operating profit of 83.3 billion yen ($639.6 million) compared with a profit of 31.8 billion yen a year ago.

The result for the three months to March 31 was worse than an estimated mean of 85.5 billion yen profit from nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

