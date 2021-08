The PayPal app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration//File Photo

Aug 30 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) is exploring ways to let its U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

