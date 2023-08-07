PayPal launches stablecoin in crypto push

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Payments firm PayPal (PYPL.O) on Monday launched a U.S. dollar stablecoin in a bid to boost the adoption of digital currencies for payments and transfers.

The stablecoin, known as PayPal USD, is backed by U.S. dollar deposits and short-term U.S Treasuries, according to the company.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to be protected from the wild volatility that makes it difficult to use digital assets for payments or as a store of value.

