PayPal launches stablecoin in crypto push

The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Payments firm PayPal (PYPL.O) on Monday launched a U.S. dollar stablecoin in a bid to boost the adoption of digital currencies for payments and transfers.

The stablecoin, known as PayPal USD, is backed by U.S. dollar deposits and short-term U.S Treasuries, according to the company.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to be protected from the wild volatility that makes it difficult to use digital assets for payments or as a store of value.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Shounak Dasgupta

