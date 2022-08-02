PayPal shares jump after it reveals $2 bln stake held by Elliott, announces new CFO

The PayPal app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Aug 2 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) said on Tuesday Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company, making the activist investor one of the largest shareholders in the fintech firm.

Paypal's shares extended gains after the bell, rising as much as 11.8%.

The company also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as Paypal's new chief financial officer and a new $15 billion repurchase program. Blake, who takes over the role on Wednesday, joins PayPal from Electronic Arts (EA.O).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PayPal has "an unmatched and industry-leading footprint across its payments businesses," said Jesse Cohn, a managing partner at Elliot, a day after the investment firm disclosed a similar stake in Pinterest Inc (PINS.N). read more

PayPal, which was among companies that won big during the pandemic, saw shares wipe out over 70% of their market value in a year as e-commerce growth retreated from pandemic-era records.

The company earned a profit of 93 cents for the three months ended June 30, lower than $1.15 per share a year earlier.

PayPal's revenue rose 10% on an FX neutral basis to $6.8 billion as payment volumes leapt 13%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.