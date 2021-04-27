Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Pinterest signals strong revenue growth on ad spending rebound

Pinterest Inc (PINS.N) forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates on Tuesday, betting on robust user growth and higher ad spending from businesses looking to cash in on the pandemic-driven online shopping boom.

The image-sharing company said it expected revenue to rise 105% in the second quarter, which implies a figure of about $558 million, compared with a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $530 million.

Ad spending has recovered further this year from the slump in the early months of the COVID-19 crisis as an economic recovery picks up steam, prompting retailers to step up efforts to attract customers.

Pinterest has also benefited from a rise in social media use during the pandemic, with the company forecasting a mid-teens jump in global monthly active users in the current quarter.

In the three months to March 31, its monthly active users surged 30% to 478 million.

Pinterest's revenue, generated by placing advertisements next to users' Pins or posts, soared 78% to $485 million, beating expectations of $473.7 million.

Net loss narrowed to $22 million, from a loss of $141 million a year earlier.

