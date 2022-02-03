Playtech shareholder may make fresh bid for gambling software maker

Gambling dice and chips are seen in front of displayed Playtech logo in this illustration taken November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Playtech (PTEC.L) said on Thursday its shareholder TTB Partners sought the gambling software maker to release it from takeover rules that prevent it from making a fresh offer for the British company after the Aristocrat deal collapsed.

The London-listed firm, whose shareholders rejected a 2.1 billion pound ($2.85 billion) takeover bid from Aristocrat Leisure (ALL.AX), said any offer by its no. 2 shareholder TTB Partners, which advised an earlier bid from Gopher Investment, would likely be in cash. read more

The Hong Kong-based investor was restricted from making another Playtech bid for six months after walking away last November.

($1 = 0.7377 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.