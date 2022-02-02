Playtech shareholders reject Aristocrat buyout deal

Gambling cubes are seen in front of displayed Playtech logo in this illustration taken, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shareholders of British gambling software maker Playtech (PTEC.L) on Wednesday rejected a 2.1 billion pound ($2.8 billion) buyout by Aristocrat Leisure (ALL.AX), with 45.32% votes cast against the deal at a meeting.

The outcome comes after the London-listed group earlier in the day indicated that the 680-pence-per-share deal agreed to in October was likely to fall through, and that Playtech was considering other "attractive" approaches. read more

($1 = 0.7438 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

