1 minute read
Plus500 sees annual revenue, profit above market estimates
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 12 (Reuters) - Plus500 (PLUSP.L) on Tuesday forecast its annual revenue and profit ahead of market expectations, as online trading platforms benefited from a surge in market volatility on the back of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The company, which forecast in May full-year revenue and profit to exceed current market expectations, also reported a 118% jump to $143.7 million in its second-quarter core profit.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.