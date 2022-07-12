Plus500 sees annual revenue, profit above market estimates

July 12 (Reuters) - Plus500 (PLUSP.L) on Tuesday forecast its annual revenue and profit ahead of market expectations, as online trading platforms benefited from a surge in market volatility on the back of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The company, which forecast in May full-year revenue and profit to exceed current market expectations, also reported a 118% jump to $143.7 million in its second-quarter core profit.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

