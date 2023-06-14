Poland's 11 bit studios plans to release Frostpunk 2 in 2024















GDANSK, June 14 (Reuters) - Polish video game producer 11 bit studios (11B.WA) plans to release Frostpunk 2 in the first half of 2024, the company representatives said during investor conference on Wednesday.

Frostpunk 2 is the sequel to the BAFTA-nominated society survival city-builder.

At 0950 GMT the company shares were up 5.8%.

Reporting by Adrianna Ebert, Editing by Louise Heavens











