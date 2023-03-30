Poland's Allegro net results turn red















March 30 (Reuters) - Poland's largest e-commerce platform, Allegro (ALEP.WA), posted a net loss of 1.92 billion zlotys ($444.11 million) in 2022, a steep decline from the previous year's profit of 1.09 billion zlotys, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue came in at 9.00 billion zlotys, for a yearly increase of more than 68%, with adjusted core profit rising to 2.15 billion zlotys from 2.07 billion zlotys in the previous year.

($1=4.3233 zlotys)

Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.