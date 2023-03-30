Poland's Allegro net results turn red

Allegro logo is seen on the smartphone in this illustration
The Allegro logo is seen on the smartphone in this illustration taken October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 30 (Reuters) - Poland's largest e-commerce platform, Allegro (ALEP.WA), posted a net loss of 1.92 billion zlotys ($444.11 million) in 2022, a steep decline from the previous year's profit of 1.09 billion zlotys, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue came in at 9.00 billion zlotys, for a yearly increase of more than 68%, with adjusted core profit rising to 2.15 billion zlotys from 2.07 billion zlotys in the previous year.

($1=4.3233 zlotys)

Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next