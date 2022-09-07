Poland's CD Projekt plans Cyberpunk expansion

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Polish video game maker CD Projekt (CDR.WA) has decided to develop one major expansion of its flagship Cyberpunk game, its head of business development, Michal Nowakowski, said on a post-results conference call on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Adam Kicinski added that work on the company's next "Witcher" game was on track with development in the pre-production phase. "We are where we should be," he said.

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by David Goodman

