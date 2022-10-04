Poland's CD Projekt works on game outside The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises

The CD Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo















Oct 4 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest video games maker CD Projekt (CDR.WA) announced plans for a slew of new games in a strategy update on Tuesday, including an entirely original one outside its two core franchises, The Witcher and Cyberpunk.

Apart from new games, CD Projekt announced the launch of a new studio in North America, adding multi-player to the majority of future projects, and further expansion of its franchises into film and TV.

CD Projekt also said it plans to release several other games set within its core franchises.

"Our core activities and values remain unchanged. We want to create revolutionary role-playing games with memorable stories that inspire gamers," the company's chief executive Adam Kicinski said in a statement.

One such game within the Witcher series, will be targeting a broader audience than the medieval fantasy universe known from the Witcher did, CD Projekt said without elaborating.

Early work on the original project, codenamed Haadar, began last year, CD Projekt said, adding it was still working on basic concepts and laying the groundwork for the new franchise.

