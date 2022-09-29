Polish e-commerce company Allegro trims outlook on inflation risk

Allegro logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce company Allegro (ALEP.WA) trimmed its full-year guidance for its core Polish market on Thursday for the second time this year, as it anticipates high inflation will lower demand.

Allegro expects year-on-year revenue growth of 23%-26% compared to 25%-30% previously, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to rise by between 10%-12% versus a previous range of 10% and 15%.

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by Barbara Lewis

