Polish e-commerce company Allegro trims outlook on inflation risk















Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce company Allegro (ALEP.WA) trimmed its full-year guidance for its core Polish market on Thursday for the second time this year, as it anticipates high inflation will lower demand.

Allegro expects year-on-year revenue growth of 23%-26% compared to 25%-30% previously, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to rise by between 10%-12% versus a previous range of 10% and 15%.

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by Barbara Lewis











