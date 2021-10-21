Skip to main content

Technology

Private equity buys into Italian fintech TAS Group, launches bid

1 minute read

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italian fintech company TAS Group said on Thursday a vehicle controlled by European private equity firm Gilde would launch a takeover bid for its shares at 2.2 euros each after taking control of its top shareholder.

Gilde Buy Out Partners aims to delist TAS Group from the Milan Stock Exchange. It agreed to acquire OWL, that controls 73.2% of TAS Group, valuing the stake 134.5 million euros ($156.61 million).

Shares in TAS, which develops software for payments and banking, jumped 4.85% to 2.16 euros at 0810 GMT on the Milan Stock Exchange.

TAS is Gilde's first investment in Italy, "a key geography", Giuseppe Franze, partner of Gilde and head of Italy, said in a statement. The fund will support TAS in developing the business also through acquisitions, he added.

The closing of the deal is subject to a number of conditions including clearance by regulators pursuant to golden power regulations in Italy and France.

($1 = 0.8588 euros)

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:58 AM UTC

Bitcoin hovers below peak, doubts linger over boost from U.S. ETF

Bitcoin hovered on Thursday below its all-time high struck a day earlier after the launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, though J.P. Morgan analysts voiced doubt over its impact on cryptocurrency investment flows.

Technology
In S.Korea, an army of retail investors flocks to YouTube for stock trading advice
Technology
Changing Facebook's name will not deter lawmaker or regulatory scrutiny, experts say
Technology
SAP's cloud business drives quarterly results, raised outlook
Technology
Russian court bars sale of Samsung phones over lawsuit -report