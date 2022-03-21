Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to buy Anaplan for $10.7 billion, Wall Street Journal reports

A banner for Anaplan, Inc. hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate the company's IPO in New York, U.S., October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has struck a deal to buy software maker Anaplan Inc (PLAN.N) for $10.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper said that shareholders of Anaplan are to receive $66 a share in cash, adding that chief executive Frank Calderoni plans to continue to lead the company.

Anaplan makes software that helps businesses plan by modeling for different forecasting outcomes, the Journal said.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.