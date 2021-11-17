Private investment in Israeli cyber at $6 bln, triple that of 2020, PM says

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett heads a weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, November 14, 2021. Ariel Schalit/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Private investment in Israeli defensive and other cyber technologies has reached $6 billion in value this year, triple the figure for 2020, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday.

Bennett attributed the rise to what he described as an accelerating threat of cyber crime. His remarks, aired on Army Radio, were delivered at a technology conference.

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Steven Scheer

