Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Prosus invests $194 mln in Latin American tech holding Movile

1 minute read

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Latin American startup holding Movile has received an 1 billion real ($194.2 million) investment from Prosus (PRX.AS), a major shareholder and global consumer internet group, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Prosus in a spin-off of South African e-commerce group Naspers (NPNJn.J), listed in Amsterdam two years ago. The new investment will fund expansion in Movile’s current companies such as Brazilian delivery app iFood, fintechs MovilePay and Zoop and Mensajeros Urbanos, a Colombia-based logistics company that is also expanding in Mexico.

Movile said in a statement its revenue has grown 80% a year over the last three years, without disclosing the exact number.

($1 = 5.1493 reais)

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 9:10 AM UTCTwitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments firm of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey, will purchase buy now, pay later (BNPL) pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for $29 billion, creating a global transactions giant in the biggest buyout of an Australian firm.

TechnologyUber, Lyft seen boosted by return of riders, but driver shortage, stubborn virus cloud outlook
TechnologyThe robot apocalypse is hard to find in America's small and mid-sized factories
TechnologyFinancial regulators urgently need to get a grip on 'Big Tech' - BIS
TechnologyEricsson wins 5G radio contracts in China - sources