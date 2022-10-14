Prosus says it will sell Russian classifieds business for $2.4B















AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Prosus (PRX.AS), the Dutch-based technology investor, said on Friday it has agreed to sell its Russian online marketplace Avito for 151 billion rubles, or around $2.4 billion, to Kismet Capital Group.

Avito had been one of Prosus's most valuable investments, with an estimated valuation of about $6 billion before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February led the company to seek a sale of the property.

