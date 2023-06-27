Prosus slashes India's Byju's valuation to $5 bln - TechCrunch

Illustration shows Byju's logo
Byju's logo is seen in this illustration taken, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BENGALURU, June 27 (Reuters) - Dutch-listed technology investor Prosus NV (PRX.AS) has slashed the valuation of Indian edtech startup Byju's to $5.1 billion, according to a TechCrunch report.

Prosus had downsized the value of its 9.6% stake in Byju's to around $493 million in the financial year ended March 31, the report added.

Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next