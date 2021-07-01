Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Putin signs law forcing foreign IT firms to open offices in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has signed a law obliging foreign IT firms to open offices on Russian territory, a document published by the government on Thursday showed, the latest move by Moscow to exert greater control over Big Tech.

Russia is keen to strengthen control of the internet and reduce its dependence on foreign companies and countries.

Moscow has fined IT firms for failing to delete content it says is illegal, slowing down the speed of Twitter as punishment, and on Wednesday opened a new case against Google for breaching personal data legislation. read more

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

