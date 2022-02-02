Qualcomm forecasts current quarter revenue above estimates

Signs of Qualcomm and 5G are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) on Wednesday forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates amid soaring demand for its chips used in devices from phones to internet-run gadgets on the back of an uptick in 5G and cloud adoption.

With 5G services rolling out across the United States and being increasingly adopted worldwide, Qualcomm is set to gain with its flagship chips that enable phones to connect to mobile data networks.

The company continues to benefit from the exit of Huawei Technologies from the smart phone market, which has led to many other Chinese phone brands including Xiaomi, Honor and Oppo to turn to Qualcomm for their chip needs.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between $10.2 billion and $11 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $9.61 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue in the first quarter was $10.7 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $10.42 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

