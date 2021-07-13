Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Ransomware gang REvil's websites become unreachable

2 minute read

A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Websites run by the ransomware gang REvil suddenly became unreachable on Tuesday.

Ransomware gang websites can be unreliable, and it was unclear whether the site's disappearance was a momentary fluke or whether the hackers had been taken offline.

Vanishing acts are common in the ransomware world, where gangs tend to disappear and rebrand when they begin attracting too much heat.

Both the group's payment portal and its blog, which named and shamed their victims who refused to pay, were unreachable on Tuesday.

REvil - a Russia-linked cybercrime ring which in recent weeks claimed responsibility for a sprawling ransomware outbreak that affected an estimated 800 to 1,500 businesses worldwide - was already drawing top-level U.S. government attention.

President Joe Biden hinted on Friday the United States could take more aggressive action soon where ransomware was concerned.

Asked by a Reuters correspondent on Friday whether it would make sense to attack the Russian servers used in such intrusions, Biden paused, smiled and said: "Yes."

Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 1:41 PM UTCFrance fines Google 500 mln euros over copyright row

France's antitrust watchdog slapped a 500 million euro ($593 million) fine on Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) on Tuesday for failing to comply with the regulator's orders on how to conduct talks with the country's news publishers in a row over copyright.

TechnologyFCC votes to finalize program to replace Huawei equipment in U.S networks
TechnologyVerizon Business signs 5G contactless payment deal with Mastercard
TechnologyGM to invest $71 mln for new design and tech campus in California
TechnologyNetflix extends deal for animation films with Universal Pictures