Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Reddit to raise $700 million at over $10 billion valuation

2 minute read

Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Social media network Reddit said on Thursday it will raise up to $700 million in a late-stage funding led by Fidelity Management and Research Company, giving it a valuation of more than $10 billion.

The company's popular WallStreetBets forum has been at the heart of a boom in trading by small-time stock market investors this year that has threatened Wall Street hedge funds and sent shares in companies including GameStop (GME.N) and AMC (AMC.N) soaring.

On the back of the trading frenzy, Reddit's value doubled to $6 billion in February from a year ago as it raised more money to handle the rush of new subscribers.

In the second quarter, Reddit marked its first $100 million advertising revenue, an almost threefold jump from the same period last year.

The San Francisco-based company was founded in 2005 by Chief Executive Steve Huffman, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and the late Internet activist Aaron Swartz.

It is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and funds such as Sequoia Capital and Tencent Holdings (0700.HK).

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 10:51 AM UTCOver half of crypto tokens stolen in $610 mln hack now returned, Poly Network says

Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned over half of the $610 million-plus they stole, the cryptocurrency platform targeted by the hack said on Thursday.

TechnologyFacebook may have to sell Giphy on Britain's competition concerns
TechnologyCrypto fashion: why people pay real money for virtual clothes
TechnologyFoxconn says watching for impact from worsening COVID-19 in Asia
TechnologyEdTech platform Emeritus raises $650 mln from SoftBank, Accel, others

Emeritus, an EdTech platform used by some of the world’s top universities and other educational institutions for online courses, said on Thursday it raised $650 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Group Corp’s (9984.T) Vision Fund 2 and Silicon Valley venture capital firm Accel.