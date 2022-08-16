Redwire to launch first commercial space greenhouse in 2023

A full moon, known as the "Strawberry Moon" is shown with NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) Artemis 1, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Redwire Corporation (RDW.N) said on Tuesday it would launch the first commercial space greenhouse in Spring next year to boost crop production research outside Earth and support exploration missions.

The space infrastructure company's project will help deliver critical insights for NASA's Artemis missions and beyond, said Dave Reed, Redwire's manager for the greenhouse project.

The Artemis program of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) aims at sending astronauts to the moon and establishing a long-term lunar colony as a precursor to the eventual human exploration of Mars.

Commercial agricultural technology firm Dewey Scientific will be the company's first customer, Redwire said, adding that the project will enhance humanity's ability to grow crops in space.

The company's products include a fully-automated plant growth system for conducting research in the International Space Station.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.