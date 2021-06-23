Refinitiv Eikon information service hit by outage

The logo of Refinitiv is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Refinitiv Eikon and a number of related products experienced an outage on Wednesday, the data and analytics provider told customers, the second such issue in just over two months.

"We regret to acknowledge that we have an ongoing incident impacting a number of our products and services since 0119 GMT," the company said in an email to users, including a Reuters journalist, experiencing access and connectivity problems.

"We have all resources focused on restoring service as soon as possible," the email said.

A Refinitiv spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Products affected besides Eikon included currency-trading software Refinitiv FXT, as well as Refinitiv Workspace, Refinitiv World-Check One, FXall, MyRefinitiv, Refinitiv Contributions Channel Cloud, Refinitiv Deal Tracker Service and Eikon Auctions, the email said.

It was unclear how many users were affected, and traders in Asia did not immediately report any disruptions, although several customers mentioned the outage on Twitter.

Refinitiv says it has more than 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users. Eikon had also experienced an hours long outage in April.

The London Stock Exchange bought financial news and information business Refinitiv, formerly a division of Thomson Reuters, at the start of the year.

It pays Thomson Reuters for news it distributes on Refinitiv terminals. Thomson Reuters holds a minority stake in the LSE.

