Renesas delays Naka plant's return to pre-quake production

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T) said on Wednesday it will take three days longer than expected to bring its key Naka semiconductor plant back to normal operations after a powerful quake hit northeast Japan last week.

"We expect to reach close to full pre-earthquake production capacity on March 26," the company said in statement. It had estimated that the plant, which is running at 50% of capacity, would be back to normal by Wednesday.

Two other chip factories that shut down after the quake on March 16 have restored output, it added.

