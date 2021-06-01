Technology
Renesas to restore fire-hit chip plant to 100% capacity around mid-June
Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T) said on Tuesday it expects a domestic chip plant that had been damaged in a fire in March to return to full production capacity around mid-June with the instalment of the final replacement equipment.
At the end of May, capacity at the Naka plant in eastern Japan had returned to about 88% of pre-fire levels, the company said in a statement.
Renesas commands nearly a third of the global market share for microcontroller chips used in cars and the fire caused a major disruption to auto production around the world. read more
