UK's Renishaw cuts profit forecast, warns of possible hit from China lockdowns

May 10 (Reuters) - UK engineering firm Renishaw Plc (RSW.L) lowered its annual profit forecast on Tuesday and warned of potential disruption to its business from COVID-19 lockdowns in key market China, sending its shares down 5.3%.

The company, which makes precision measurement equipment used in products ranging from jet engines to smartphones, said the uncertainties in China makes trading levels there difficult to predict. The country made up around 25% of the company's 2021 revenue.

Renishaw lowered its adjusted profit before tax to 155 million pounds to 170 million pounds ($200.88 million) for the year ending June 30, from 157 million pounds to 181 million pounds it had forecast earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Adjusted pretax profit jumped 47% to 124 million pounds in the nine months to March 31 on strong demand for Renishaw's encoder product lines, driven by companies' increased investments in industrial automation and semiconductor and electronics equipment, the company said.

The group, which recorded impairments of 2 million pounds related to its assets in Russia in the third quarter, said it does not expect further significant costs or impairments from the Ukraine crisis.

($1 = 0.8089 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.