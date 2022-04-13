1 minute read
Rent the Runway reports quarterly revenue above estimates
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 13 (Reuters) - Rent the Runway (RENT.O) on Wednesday reported a 91% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, beating Wall Street estimates.
The company reported revenue of $64.1 million, above estimates of $63.22 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.