Rent the Runway reports quarterly revenue above estimates

The Rent The Runway store, an online subscription service for women to rent designer dress and accessory items, is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

April 13 (Reuters) - Rent the Runway (RENT.O) on Wednesday reported a 91% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, beating Wall Street estimates.

The company reported revenue of $64.1 million, above estimates of $63.22 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.