[1/2] A logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang















BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China's tech giants ByteDance's Douyin and Tencent have reached agreement recently to explore joint promotion of short and long videos, according to a statement on the WeChat account of Douyin on Friday.

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.