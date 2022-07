A Rivian Automotive sign outside the electric truck maker's facility, in Plymouth, Michigan, U.S., July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Krolicki

July 27 (Reuters) - EV-maker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) said on Wednesday it was laying off 6% of its staff as part of a restructuring plan.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

