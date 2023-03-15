Robinhood COO Howard to retire at year-end















March 15 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) said on Wednesday its Chief Operating Officer Gretchen Howard will retire at the end of 2023.

Beginning April 3, Howard will take on the role of special adviser, Robinhood said.

Before her stint at Robinhood, Howard was a partner with CapitalG, Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) venture capital arm. Prior to that, she was also a vice president at Fidelity Investments.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











