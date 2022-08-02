Robinhood cutting workforce by 23%

The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) said on Tuesday it is laying off about 23% of its employees, sending its shares down more than 3% in extended trading.

The company is also changing its organizational structure to "drive greater cost discipline," Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said in a blog post.

Robinhood had already slashed 9% of its workforce in April, saying the company's growth had led to some duplicate roles and job functions. Tenev said Tuesday that those cuts did not go far enough. read more

"As CEO, I approved and took responsibility for our ambitious staffing trajectory – this is on me," Tenev said.

Robinhood's easy-to-use interface made it a hit among young investors trading from home on cryptocurrencies and stocks such as GameStop Corp (GME.N) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the company has posted declines in revenue as its customer base has been spooked by rising interest rates and decades-high inflation. read more

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.