Robinhood edges past revenue estimates on crypto boom

Robinhood logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed same logo in this illustration taken, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) edged past analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as strong crypto trading boosted transaction volumes at the online brokerage.

Robinhood, in its third set of results as a public company, posted total revenue of $363 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to $318 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $362.14 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.