Robinhood posts 6% sequential increase in 2nd qtr revenue
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) posted a 6% sequential increase in second quarter revenue despite a market sell-off in equities and cryptocurrencies.
Robinhood announced last quarter that it was changing the way it provided revenue projections by providing “certain limited purpose statistical and operational results on a monthly basis.”
The Menlo Park, California-based company also announced it is cutting approximately 23% of its workforce.
