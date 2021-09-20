Skip to main content

Future of Money

Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News

1 minute read

The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) is testing new crypto wallet and cryptocurrency transfer features for its app which would allow customers to send and receive digital currencies such as bitcoin, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A beta version of its iPhone app showed the company's work on such features, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/39lepB5)

There was also a hidden image showing a waitlist page for users signing up for a crypto wallet feature, the report added.

A spokesperson for Robinhood declined to comment.

The company's retail shareholders have long waited for a crypto wallet. A day before the brokerage announced its first quarterly results last month, the top question on Say, a platform that lets companies crowdsource questions from retail investors, was whether the brokerage was getting such a wallet.

The trading app operator has bet big on the retail investor interest in the digital currency space. Earlier this month, the company said it would roll out crypto recurring investments, allowing users to buy digital coins commission-free and with as little as $1 on a schedule of their choice.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Future of Money

Future of Money · 10:12 PM UTC

Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News

Robinhood Markets Inc is testing new crypto wallet and cryptocurrency transfer features for its app which would allow customers to send and receive digital currencies such as bitcoin, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Future of Money
Cryptocurrencies post 5th straight week of inflows -CoinShares
Future of Money
Coinbase scraps plans for crypto lending program
Future of Money
Bitcoin, ether slump as market selloff widens
Future of Money
U.S. probes possible insider trading at Binance - Bloomberg News