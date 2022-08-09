1 minute read
Roblox misses quarterly expectation for bookings
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp (RBLX.N) missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as the gaming platform faced a slowdown in the pandemic-fueled surge in spending for its games including "Jailbreak" and "Adopt Me!".
The company, famous for its game "MeepCity", posted net bookings of $639.9 million in the second quarter, compared with $665.5 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting net bookings of $644.4 million, according to Refinitiv data.
Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
