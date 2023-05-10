Rockwell Automation faces U.S. government probe over China ops - WSJ















May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is investigating whether Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N) is exposing U.S. infrastructure, military and other government assets to potential cyber attacks through one of its China-based facilities, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The investigation will focus on employees who might have access to software codes that connect with computer systems based at the company's facility in Dalian, China, the report said on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials and documents reviewed by the newspaper.

The report also said investigators are looking into potential vulnerabilities that may allow access from China to critical U.S. government and industrial infrastructure and computer systems.

Shares of Rockwell, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, were down 1.35% at $274 in premarket trade.

The Milwaukee-based company sells factory automation and robotics control software that caters to industries including aerospace, marine and automotive segments.

In its most recent quarter, Rockwell reported a near 26% rise in its quarterly sales thanks to industrial demand.

