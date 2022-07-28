Roku withdraws forecast for annual revenue growth rate as ad spend slows

FILE PHOTO A video sign displays the logo for Roku Inc, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, in Times Square after the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

July 28 (Reuters) - Roku Inc (ROKU.O) posted lower-than-expected quarterly sales, forecast downbeat revenue and withdrew its growth rate estimate for the year as economic uncertainties crimp spending on ads, sending the streaming device maker's shares down 20%.

With decades-high inflation creating a dent in consumers' wallets, discretionary spending has slowed with demand for TV streaming taking a hit, while advertisers curtailing spend in the ad scatter market also pinched Roku's business, the company said.

Roku posted total net revenue of $764.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, up from the $645.1 million reported a year earlier, but missed analysts estimates of $805.2 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company projected current-quarter revenue to grow 3% to $700 million, lower than the $901.7 million estimated by analysts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.