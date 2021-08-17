Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Rubio wants Biden to block TikTok after Chinese government takes stake

1 minute read

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to block short-form video app TikTok in the United States after China took an ownership stake in a key subsidiary of ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company of TikTok.

The Biden administration in June withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok.

"Beijing’s aggressiveness makes clear that the regime sees TikTok as an extension of the party-state, and the U.S. needs to treat it that way," Rubio said Tuesday.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 3:16 PM UTC

China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data

China moved on Tuesday to tighten control of its technology sector, publishing detailed rules aimed at tackling unfair competition and companies' handling of critical data.

Technology
YouTube says it bans accounts believed to be owned by the Taliban
Technology
Beijing took stake and board seat in key ByteDance domestic entity this year
Technology
EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production
Technology
Tesla expands legal, external relations workforce in China