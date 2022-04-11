Russia demands Google remove threats against Russian users

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo/File Photo

April 11 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator on Monday demanded Google (GOOGL.O) take immediate steps to remove threats against Russian users from its platforms.

"Roskomnadzor sent a demand to the American IT company Google LLC to immediately take measures to exclude statements of threats against Russian users from the company's services", the regulator, known as Roskomnadzor, said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.