Russia demands that Google stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube
March 18 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it had demanded that Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google stop spreading what it labelled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform.
Roskomnadzor said adverts on the platform were threatening the life and health of Russian citizens and that their dissemination was evidence of the U.S. tech giant's anti-Russian position.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
