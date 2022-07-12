Russia fines Apple over alleged data storage violation - Ifax

Logo of an Apple store is seen as Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Summary

Summary Companies This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - A Moscow court fined U.S. tech giant Apple (AAPL.O) 2 million roubles ($33,900) on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 59.0000 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters

