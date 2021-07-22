Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia fines Facebook, Telegram for failing to delete content -Ifax

Facebook app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday fined U.S. social media giant Facebook (FB.O) 6 million roubles ($81,350) and messaging app Telegram 11 million roubles for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported.

The fines form part of a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow seeking to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and store Russians' personal data on its territory. read more

Facebook and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 73.7530 roubles)

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

