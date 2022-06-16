1 minute read
Russia fines Google $260,000 for breaching data localisation rules - Tass
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 16 (Reuters) - A Moscow court fined Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) 15 million roubles ($260,000) on Thursday for refusing to comply with Russia's law requiring technology companies to localise user data, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia has issued multiple fines to U.S. technology companies in recent years over a string of infringements with the country's increasingly strict online laws.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.