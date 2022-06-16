Russia fines Google $260,000 for breaching data localisation rules - Tass

A logo of Google is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

June 16 (Reuters) - A Moscow court fined Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) 15 million roubles ($260,000) on Thursday for refusing to comply with Russia's law requiring technology companies to localise user data, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has issued multiple fines to U.S. technology companies in recent years over a string of infringements with the country's increasingly strict online laws.

Reporting by Reuters

