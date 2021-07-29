Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia fines Google 3 mln rbls for violating personal data law

A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc's Google in front of at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday fined Google 3 million roubles ($41,017) for violating personal data legislation, Google's first fine for that offence, Moscow's Tagansky District Court said.

Google confirmed the fine and offered no further comment.

The penalty comes amid a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow routinely fining social media giants for failing to remove banned content and seeking to compel foreign tech firms to open offices in Russia. read more

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said last month that Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O), could be fined up to 6 million roubles for not storing the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory. read more

Russia has previously fined Google for not deleting banned content. Google has also irked the Russian authorities by blocking some YouTube accounts owned by pro-Kremlin figures and media.

($1 = 73.1390 roubles)

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Maria Vasilyeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Carmel Crimmins

