Russia fines Google 3 mln roubles for not deleting banned content -Ifax

Youtube logo and Russian flag are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

April 28 (Reuters) - A Russian court has fined U.S. internet giant Google (GOOGL.O) 3 million roubles ($41,000) for refusing to remove banned content from video-sharing site YouTube, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

($1 = 72.7230 roubles)

