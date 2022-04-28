1 minute read
Russia fines Google 3 mln roubles for not deleting banned content -Ifax
April 28 (Reuters) - A Russian court has fined U.S. internet giant Google (GOOGL.O) 3 million roubles ($41,000) for refusing to remove banned content from video-sharing site YouTube, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
($1 = 72.7230 roubles)
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
