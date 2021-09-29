Russia fines Google for failing to delete banned content

Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Wednesday fined Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL.O) Google 6.5 million roubles ($89,535) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia threatened to block YouTube earlier on Wednesday after Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels were deleted. read more

($1 = 72.5975 roubles)

Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Maria Vasilyeva; editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.