Russia fines Google for failing to delete banned content
MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Wednesday fined Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL.O) Google 6.5 million roubles ($89,535) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russia threatened to block YouTube earlier on Wednesday after Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels were deleted. read more
($1 = 72.5975 roubles)
