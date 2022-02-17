1 minute read
Russia fines Google for failing to delete banned content
MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Thursday said it had fined Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) 3.5 million roubles ($46,000) for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, the latest in a string of fines for the U.S. tech giant.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 75.7861 roubles)
