Technology
Russia fines Google a further $26,989 for failing to remove banned content
MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Thursday said it had fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOGL.O) 2 million roubles ($26,989) for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant.
The penalty was in addition to fines totalling 14 million roubles on Tuesday for the same offence. read more
Google, which faces two other cases in the Moscow court later on Thursday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 74.1050 roubles)
