Russia fines Google a further $26,989 for failing to remove banned content

The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Thursday said it had fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOGL.O) 2 million roubles ($26,989) for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant.

The penalty was in addition to fines totalling 14 million roubles on Tuesday for the same offence. read more

Google, which faces two other cases in the Moscow court later on Thursday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 74.1050 roubles)

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Susan Fenton

